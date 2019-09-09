BBC drama Les Miserables airs in Korea for the first time. September. 12, 2019 07:33. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

British drama Les Miserables will be aired for the first time in Korea. Channel A will be airing the popular British drama at 11:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday on its World Drama Special slot. The drama will be aired in six parts.



Les Miserables, the classic written by Victor Hugo, has been produced in film and musical. The BBC drama of the story was aired for the first time on BBC in April this year, hailed as most faithful to the original novel and recorded 93 percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, an American film review website.



The drama has received favorable responses by detailed narrative and the actors’ outstanding acting skills. Jean Valjean is played by Dominic West and Javert by David Oyelowo. Lily Collins, who played in Director Bong Jun-ho’s movie Okja (2017) and has a strong Korean fan base, is also featured in the role of Fantine.



