Pompeo: Security assurance will be offered in return of N. Korea's denuclearization. September. 09, 2019

"Those nuclear weapon systems that North Korea has been driving towards for decades now don't provide the security that the North Koreans believe they do," said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, urging the working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea to take steps towards denuclearization. He also noted that every nation has the sovereign right to defend itself and added, “When they do so (denuclearize), we'll provide the security assurances that are needed for them and for their people.”



What assures North Korea’s security is coming to an agreement with the U.S. and the world on denuclearization, not having nuclear weapons,” Secretary Pompeo said during his interview with local radio stations in Missouri and Kansas. He highlighted the U.S.’ stance that North Korea will be guaranteed to maintain its political system upon the country’s denuclearization by mentioning the country’s right to defend itself.



While reminding the interviewers of the fact that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met on three occasions, Pompeo said that the North Korean leader made a promise, which holds significant meaning, adding that Kim promised the denuclearization of North Korea while the U.S. promised a brighter future for North Korean people. Pompeo also said that Washington is sincerely hoping that North Korean leader Kim and his team will follow through with the promises made in Singapore during summer last year.



According to The Washington Post’s report on Friday, the U.S. Department of State is considering new measures to put public pressure on North Korea at the UN General Assembly to be held in mid-September. This seems to be the U.S.’ intention to add more pressure on North Korea at the large-scale international gathering as North Korea is delaying the denuclearization talks with the U.S. without sharing the counterparts for the working-level talks.



