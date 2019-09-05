Zimbabwe’s ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at age 95. September. 07, 2019 07:42. by Se-Hyung Lee turtle@donga.com.

Robert Mugabe, who was dubbed “the world’s oldest dictator” for ruling Zimbabwe for 37 years, died on Friday (local time) in Singapore at the age of 95, Reuters reported.



Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted the death of the former president on the same day. Mugabe helped liberate the African country from white rule and became the president in 1980. He was once considered the icon of liberation movement in the country but later ruled with an iron fist by infamously saying, “Zimbabwe is mine” and “only God” could remove him from office. He reportedly yearned for the hereditary rule of North Korea.



Mugabe lost the support of the people by throwing a luxurious party on his birthdays despite the bad economy. His wife, Grace, was nicknamed “Gucci Grace” for shopping extravagance in Italy and France. In 2009, Parade magazine ranked Mugabe the No.1 worst incumbent dictator in the world. Mugabe was being treated in Singapore since April.



