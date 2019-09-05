Netflix over TV: The new medium that changes our life. September. 07, 2019 07:42. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

“Netflix and chill?”



This online slang term is widely used across the United States just as the phrase “Ramen and chill?” is an oft-used expression‎ amongst young Koreans. As it shows, Netflix has become part of people’s lives across the globe, changing the paradigm of watching content. Then, what is our daily life with Netflix like? We binge-watch a whole new series throughout the weekend, and then go to work with bloodshot eyes. We also try to find someone to share an account on the account-sharing flatform “4FLIX”’ As Netflix film “Okja” had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it raised a fundamental question about the “platforms” of movie theaters and streaming services.



This book compiles deep and thorough analyses made by international experts of what difference Netflix has made in our lives with some keywords such as “binge-watching” and “releasing an entire season” brought into focus. It diagnoses the drivers of Netflix’s rapid growth and takes a close look at its production and distribution system by showing examples of Netflix-made content such as “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards.” Added to this, it is interesting to check out a study based on interviews with Netflix users to learn what Netflix has changed in people’s viewing habits and patterns.



한국어