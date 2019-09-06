Samsung unveils revamped Galaxy Fold. September. 06, 2019 07:30. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co. will unveil its revamped Galaxy Fold, its first foldable device disgraced by flawed screen issues, at the IFA 2019 technology expo to open in Berlin, Germany on Friday. The Korean tech giant will also set up a space to let visitors to have hands-on experience with the foldable smartphone.



Samsung disclosed the device to the Korean media on Thursday, a day before its domestic release. The small size enough to be held in one hand was impressive. Folded, the device is compact at 4.6 inches, narrower than the ordinary Galaxy series. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side for unlocking.



Unfolded, the device boasts a 7.3 inch Infinity Flex Display. It supports the “app continuity” function, which allows apps that were used on the folded screen mode to seamlessly transition to the bigger screen.



The Multi-Active Window feature allows supports multiple apps running at once in one window. The simultaneous running of up to three apps allows the user to conduct Internet search and send a message at the same time. When three apps are running on the unfolded mode, one runs on the left screen, while the right side of the screen gets divided in half, running another app on the upper side and the other bottom. The user can change the locations or open or close the apps with finger drags.



The smartphone also supports a total of 30 photo modes for optimized picture taking by analyzing the objects and the time. Consumers might also find it charming that the device suggests optimal photo composition.



