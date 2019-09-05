Samsung opens new ‘experience space’ in King's Cross, London. September. 05, 2019 07:30. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics opened “Samsung King’s Cross (Samsung KX),” an “experience space” located at the Coal Drops Yard shopping mall at King’s Cross in the northern part of London on Tuesday (local time). The store is a comeback for the brand to target the European market in five years since it withdrew its smartphone flagship store in London in 2014. This time, the store features a wide selection of home appliances, televisions and smartphones to promote the space for “differentiated brand experience.” It is Samsung’s 6th global brand store following New York, Frankfurt, Paris and Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo.



Samsung Electronics is planning to launch a major marketing campaign that combines culture and IT at the store, which stretches across 1,858 square meters on the top floor of the Coal Drops Yard. In the “experience space,” galaxy smartphones, 8K QLED TV, Bespoke refrigerators are arranged in an art gallery/café-like atmosphere. “We tried to create an ambience where customers can enjoy a natural brand experience,” said an employee at Samsung Electronics.



There were other interactive booths for customers to enjoy. Visitors can try out the “digital cockpit” co-developed with high-end audio brand Harman Kardon. The digital cockpit is a product that can control Internet of Things(IoT) devices such as smart home appliances, turn on the car engine or check fuel levels.



