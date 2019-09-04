Rangers’ Choo Shin-soo hits 21st homer Monday. September. 04, 2019 07:39. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Texas Rangers’ outfielder Choo Shin-soo is on his way to set a personal record for home runs, by hitting a homer in 15 days.



In a match against the New York Yankees held in New York on Monday (local time), Choo had two hits and one run in his five at-bats, helping his team beat the Yankees 7:0. Choo’s batting average for the season has risen to 0.264.



The Rangers outfielder hit a double off Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka on the top of the third inning, when the Rangers was leading the game 1:0. The South Korean outfielder hit a homer leading off the ninth to end the game. It was his 21st homer in 13 games since his last one against the Minnesota Twins on August 19.



Choo is now one homer away from setting his personal record for home runs. Rangers’ starting pitcher Mike Minor ended the Yankees’ scoring streak although they have the fourth highest team batting average (0.270) in the MLB. Tanaka took the loss after pitching for six innings, even though he allowed only two runs.



