U.S. conducts test of THAAD system amid N. Korea’s provocations. September. 03, 2019 07:25. by In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com.

It was confirmed on Monday that the United States tested Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to counter a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) target on Friday (local time). It is interpreted as a preemptive drill to prevent North Korea’s any possible provocation following a series of new short-range launches.



An interception test was reportedly carried out in the skies of Kwajalein Atoll, part of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Friday morning, according to the U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency. The U.S. previously conducted test of THAAD systemin in July 2017 by intercepting an MRBM target, which was prompted by the North’s launch of the Hwasong-14 ICBM two days ago.



In the latest test, an interceptor missile was launched against an MRBM that was air dropped from an aircraft, by detecting through the missile-detecting radar system. It was the first intercept test to deploy from a launching pad and a radar and an intercept control tower are located in different regions, the U.S. Army said. According to the Missile Defense Agency, 16 rounds of intercept tests on the THAAD system have been successfully carried out since 2005.



