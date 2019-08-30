Hyundai Motor reveals new truck Pavise. August. 30, 2019 07:38. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company revealed on Thursday its new truck model “Pavise” at the Hyundai Truck and Bus Business Fair, a commercial car exposition, held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



Pavise is an upper mid-sized truck, between Hyundai Motor’s mid-sized model “Mega Truck” and large model “Xcient,” with the load capacity of 5.5 to 13.5 tons. The new model has a 7-liter diesel engine with a maximum horsepower of 325. It also offers the options to have safety-related features, such as forward collision-avoidance assist and lane departure warning system, which used to be only available at select large trucks.



The South Korean auto giant also unveiled all-electric “County” bus and announced a plan to launch 17 commercial electric vehicles by 2025 – seven electric vehicles and 10 hydrogen fuel-cell electric models to be precise. Hyundai Motor’s commercial vehicle exposition will be held until Sunday.



