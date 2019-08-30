Chinese state media shares rare images of armored carriers entering Hong Kong. August. 30, 2019 07:38. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

Following the Hong Kong government’s public announcement of the possibility to declare martial law over the continued protests by its citizens, Chinese armed forces, including armored carriers, arrived in Hong Kong at early hours on Thursday. The Chinese government said it was an annual replacement of Chinses troops resident in Hong Kong, but there is a growing concern over China’s armed intervention for an upcoming large demonstration on Saturday.



“The 22nd operation to replace Chinse troops in Hong Kong began,” China’s state-run media Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. “This replacement is conducted in accordance with the replacement clause of Chinse troops in Hong Kong. It is a normal annual operation approved by the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China.” This means that Chinse President Xi Jinping ordered the operation as the head of the Central Military Commission. Chinese media all reported on the news citing the Xinhua News Agency.



The Xinhua News Agency also released three images of armored carriers in a row arriving in Hong Kong through the Hwang River checkpoints at the border between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. At least five armored carriers were captured in the pictures. The images of military trucks carrying troops passing the Hwang River checkpoints and a naval vessel arriving in a harbor in Hong Kong were also published.



The tension is even more rising as the protest on Saturday has been banned by the Hong Kong police over the concern of a violent demonstration. The host of the Saturday demonstration, the Civil Human Rights Front, plans to organize a protest calling for direct elections of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive and Legislative Council members. As Hong Kong's leading protest organisers announced a plan to march to the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, there is a potential for conflicts with the police.



