Samsung Electronics releases Galaxy Tab S6. August. 29, 2019 07:54. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it will release the Galaxy Tab S6, its new premium tablet PC, in Korea on Thursday. The new model is equipped with smart S Pen, an electronic stylus, for the first time for a Samsung tablet PC.



Galaxy Tab S6 users will be able to take pictures and remotely control the device using the S Pen. The notes taken using the S Pen can be converted into text files, such as Microsoft Word. The advanced S Pen with transparent note-taking function allows users to take notes either on a pop-up window or in full-screen while watching video clips. The Galaxy Tab S6 can charge the S Pen when attached to the device.



The Galaxy Tab S 6 comes in three colors: mountain gray, rose blush, and cloud blue. The price varies depending on storage capacity: An LTE version with 128GB storage costs 898,700 won and 256GB costs 999,900 won.



