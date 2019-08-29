Pompeo says N. Korea's 'rogue' behavior ‘could not be ignored’. August. 29, 2019 07:54. chan2@donga.com.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited North Korea’s “rogue” behavior on Tuesday, saying his country recognized that it “could not be ignored.” However, he also avoided mentioning the international sanctions on the North and sent a signal that Washington wants to resume dialogue. Some analysts say that Washington has trying to appease Pyongyang in order to hold bilateral working-level negotiations for the resumption of a bilateral summit.



According to the U.S. Department of State, Pompeo made the remark in a speech on “Americanism” to the American Legion’s national convention in Indianapolis. “Americanism – it means telling the truth about the challenges we face,” he said, citing Iran, China and North Korea as challenges. “This administration did not pretend that the Islamic Republic of Iran was a responsible actor in the Middle East. We called out China's bad behavior on trade and on national security. We recognized that North Korea's rogue behavior could not be ignored.” Pompeo described North Korea as a “rogue state” in a separate speech to U.S. veterans last week, while refraining from sending a warning to Pyongyang regarding the international sanctions on the North.



“I hope that Chairman Kim will put his team in the field to work with my team and deliver a good, solid outcome for the American people,” Pompeo said, calling for the resumption of working-level talks with the North. He went on to say, “What President Trump has done has been unique is to build out a global coalition. We have (United Nations) Security Council resolutions that have put real pressure on North Korea, global – global sanctions, not American sanctions.”



한국어