U.S. expresses concern over S. Korea's drills around Dokdo. August. 28, 2019 07:23.

A senior official at the U.S. Trump administration has expressed concern over South Korea’s military drill around Dokdo, which was wrapped up on Monday. Washington earlier voiced disappointment and dissatisfaction at Seoul’s decision to leave the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).



The U.S. official said Monday (local time) that conducting the “East Sea Territory Protection Exercise,” given its timing and scale, does not help resolve conflicts between South Korea and Japan and that the United States does not hold a certain stance on the sovereignty and territory-related disputes like the one regarding the Liancourt Rocks. The Trump administration is concerned about the latest military drill in that there is a need for the current conflicts between South Korea and Japan to be resolved, the U.S. official added, signaling that Washington is keeping a close watch on the developments regarding the Seoul-Tokyo feud.



The U.S. Department of State, when asked by the Dong-A Ilbo, also commented that given the ongoing disputes between South Korea and Japan, the timing of the military exercise around the Liancourt Rocks as well as its message and expanded scale are not helpful in solving their problems. The State Department seems to be taking a hardline approach to pending issues related to Seoul while it had said that the issue of (territory) sovereignty should be resolved by South Korea and Japan in a peaceful manner.



