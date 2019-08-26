BTS to hold fan meetings in Japan this year. August. 26, 2019 07:24. imi@donga.com.

South Korean boy band BTS is set to hold a series of Japanese fan meetings in November and December.



The world-famous group will meet with their Japanese fans at the Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba City on Nov. 23 and 24, and at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Dec. 14 and 15. Both stadiums have the capacity to accommodate around 30,000 people.



In the meantime, the news of the K-pop band hosting fan meetings in Japan, amid the escalating trade spat between the two countries, has sparked a heated debate online. A number of Twitter users have posted tweets with hashtags opposing the boy band holding fan events in Japan in the midst of trade tensions between Seoul and Tokyo and recent allegations about radioactivity detected in Japan. Still, some have argued the opposite, saying that events for Japanese fans are needed anyway and it is okay because this will bring in the yen.



For now, South Korean artists’ performances and events for Japanese fans are expected to be held as scheduled. BTS completed their stadium tour last month while the SM Town concerts ended in great success early this month. TWICE is scheduled to visit seven Japanese cities on their arena tour in October, and BLACKPINK is also set to kick off their dome tour in December.



