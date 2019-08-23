Bassist of Red Zeppelin to visit Seoul as a new duo band. August. 23, 2019 09:52. imi@donga.com.

John Paul Jones, the bass guitarist of the legendary British rock band Red Zeppelin is visiting Korea for the first time. The bassist will perform as part of “Sons of Chipotle” on the evening of September 2. “Sons of Chipotle” is a new band he formed with Finnish cellist Anssi Karttunen. In his website, Jones said he will “cover an uncommonly vast area of the musical map” with a mixture of piano and electronic instruments.



His visit to Seoul is unconventional in many aspects. “Place Vib,” where the concert is taking place, is a complex culture space located in Seongsu-dong, one of the most popular areas in the city, offering coffee as well as pastas. The theatre can accommodate about 120 seats, and a prospective audience should sign up with an email request to the duo’s mail account (SonsofChipotle@outlook.com). Local industry officials say that considering his age, it is quite surprising that Jones has chosen “Place Vib” as venue for his performance, given he has other more usual choices such as a stadium in Songpa District or a live club in Mapo District.



“We’ve conveyed the message to the duo that their Korean concert has been sold out on Thursday,” said an official from Warner Music Korea, adding that answers will be sent to the invited audience individually. The concert, which will be free of charge, is highly unconventional, considering that the duo is scheduled to hold paid concerts in Tokyo on September 3 and 5, right after their Seoul concert is over.



As founding member of Red Zeppelin, Jones has played the bass guitar and the piano since 1968. After the untimely death of drummer John Bonham in 1980, they disbanded, and Jones has performed as solo artist ever since then. In 2009, the legendary bassist was ranked 12th in Billboard as part of “Damn Crooked Vultures,” another band he formed with members over 20 years younger than him.



His musical experiments are on-going, performing with Thurston Moore (Sonic youth) and participating in Toronto Jazz Festival as member of a three-men band with Karttunen this year.



