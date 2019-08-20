Samsung considers 4g-enabled Galaxy Note 10 launch in Korea. August. 20, 2019 07:42. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Possibility is growing that the Galaxy Note 10, the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung Electronics to be launched exclusively as a 5G model, will be also available in 4G or Long Term Evolution (LTE) plans.



It is reported that SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus, the three largest mobile careers in South Korea, are in consultation for the launch of an LTE version of the Galaxy Note 10.



The rigid mobile plan for the Galaxy Note 10 caused much controversy from the initial phase as the same product would be available in LTE models in overseas markets. Critics said the plan will limit the choice of consumers when the local 5G market is not mature enough. Previously, the LTE and the 5G versions of the Galaxy S10 were launched in March and April, respectively.



The Science and ICT Ministry and the telecommunications industry said they requested the launch of an LTE variety of the Galaxy Note 10 for the convenience of consumers. For mobile careers, 5G plans are more profitable as they are more expensive, but the companies must consider the needs of existing 4G users who want to get a new device without changing their mobile plans.



The official launch of the Galaxy Note 10 5G, which was slated on Friday, will be proceeded with as scheduled. “The prices of the LTE and the 5G models sold in foreign markets are almost the same,” said an industry professional. “To introduce an LTE model for Korean market, it needs some time-consuming procedures, such as development and field testing.”



