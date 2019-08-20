Angelina Jolie visits to Korea for her son’s college orientation. August. 20, 2019 07:42. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

U.S. actress Angelina Jolie arrived in Korea on Sunday accompanied by his eldest son, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt. He enters Yonsei University next month.



Adopted from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002, Maddox stands to major in life science and biotechnology via a foreigner admission program at Underwood International College at Yonsei University, starting from September. Jolie is reportedly to join college events including a first-year student orientation. Early July, the university sent her an invitation letter via e-mail to an orientation event scheduled on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Songdo International Campus of Yonsei University.



Yonsei announced on Monday that an invitation letter had been delivered to parents of freshmen of this year so that they could join a session for 30 minutes prior to an official orientation on Aug. 26. The orientation program is attended by freshmen in class of 2019, who have got accepted via admissions for overseas Korean nationals and foreigners, and their parents. Starting from sometime between Aug. 21 and 23, Maddox is expected to spend a year staying at a dormitory in the Songdo Campus. From next September, he will study at Yonsei’s Sinchon Campus in Seoul.



한국어