Moon calls for cautiousness in dealing with inter-Korean relations. August. 20, 2019 07:42. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a meeting with his top aides Monday that his administration needs to be cautious, as if handling a fragile glass bowl, in taking a step forward with regards to the inter-Korean relationship.



Moon also stressed the need to make mutual efforts to avoid actions that obstruct dialogue, in an apparent reference to the North’s recent missile launches and personal attacks on Moon, in which the regime used strong words such as “the boiled head of a cow” to criticize the president.



While calling for the wisdom and sincerity to understand each other’s position, Moon added that the government will move forward in an unwavering manner as it has done thus far. The president had demanded that the relationship between the two Koreas be handled cautiously like an easily breakable glass bowl when the dialogue phase started in March last year.



Moon also reiterated his vision for a “peace economy,” which he laid out during his National Liberation Day speech last week, saying that establishing a “peace economy” is the key challenge and opportunity for South Korea. “The two Koreas and the United States should cherish this chance like a thousand pieces of gold and seize the opportunity,” Moon said.



