Hyundai Motor launches a 1980s-style pop-up store in Jeonju. August. 19, 2019 08:40. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company on Sunday announced that the company opened a 1980s-style pop-up store at the Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province for visitors to reminisce about the memories and sensibility in the past. The pop-up store, Hyundai Theater, with the theme of a movie theater in the late 1980s, will be open for about two months until October 13.



The three-story building embraces a retro mood with its entire space decorated to resemble a movie theater in the 1980s. The place will bring nostalgia to visitors in their 40s and 50s while providing unique brand experiences to those in their 20s and 30s.



A 1980s taxi stand outside the pop-up store will showcase the Hyundai Pony, the very first passenger vehicle model independently developed in South Korea. The first and second generations of Sonata, the longest-living car brand in South Korea, as well as its newest eighth-generation version launched this year, will be displayed on the first floor of the building. The second floor is a movie theater that plays old films, including “Two Cops,” and “Robot Taekwon V.” Visitors can also enjoy escape room games for free on the top floor.



The Hyundai Theater is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays.



