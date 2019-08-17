N. Korea launches two projectiles Friday. August. 17, 2019 07:28. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

North Korea fired two projectiles that appear to be short-range ballistic missiles yet again, about 21 hours after South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered an address marking the country’s Liberation Day.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Friday that the two projectiles were launched at 8:01 and 8:16 in the morning into the East Sea, the eighth such round of launches this year. The latest provocation also came six days after North Korea fired projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles bearing similarities to the U.S.’ Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).



The Tongchon area in Gangwon Province, where the projectiles were launched, is just 50 kilometers away from the inter-Korean military demarcation line and is the closest to the South among areas where the regime has fired projectiles since the resumption of the nuclear talks last year. South Korea’s presidential office held an emergency National Security Council meeting presided over by national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, and called on North Korea to stop launching projectiles citing South Korea’s joint military exercise with the United States as it could heighten military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



