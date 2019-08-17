‘Japan will work with U.S. against N. Korean provocations,’ says Abe. August. 17, 2019 07:29. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that Tokyo will stand in allegiance to the U.S. in light of North Korea’s missile provocations without a mention of South Korea once again.



“We will make our utmost efforts to protect our people by working with the U.S., etc., maintaining a strong security posture,” the Japanese prime minister said during an interview with reporters at his official residence in Tokyo. “It is confirmed that this shall not affect Japan’s safety.” The prime minister did not mention South Korea, which has signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan.



Such “Korea passing” by Prime Minister Abe is not the first time. Abe also said Tokyo will closely work with the U.S. without bringing up South Korea, following the missile launch by North Korea on July 25 and 31.



