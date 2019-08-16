Typhoon Krosa forecast to bring heavy rain along east coast. August. 16, 2019 07:38. 4g1@donga.com.

Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th typhoon, is forecast to pass over the East Sea, bringing heavy rain and strong winds along the east coast to cause damage in affected areas.



As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, the typhoon was moving north after passing between Japan’s Kyushu and Shikoku islands, about 290 kilometers west of Osaka, at a maximum speed of 27 meters per second, or 97 kilometers per hour, with central pressure of 975 hectopascal and a radius of maximum wind reaching 340 kilometers, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The medium-strength typhoon is forecast to reach a point about 130 kilometers east of South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo early Friday. Dokdo and the nearby island of Ulleungdo are expected to be within its sphere of direct influence, while inland areas in Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces along the east coast will likely be indirectly affected.



The typhoon is forecast to be weakened as it travels through Japan but still to accompany torrential rain and strong winds. Yeongdong, Gangwon Province and Ulleungdo are expected face 50 to 150 millimeters of rain by Friday afternoon. In particular, Yeongdong could be affected by a torrential rain of more than 200 millimeters due to his topography with strong eastern winds. Expected precipitation is 20 to 60 millimeters for Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the western part of Gangwon Province and 5 to 40 millimeters for Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and the inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province.



