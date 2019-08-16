‘A country unshakable by no one,’ says Pres. Moon Jae-in. August. 16, 2019 07:37. weappon@donga.com,djc@donga.com.

“We will strive to make a country that no one can shake, reminding ourselves of our people who bravely overcame any crisis that came to our way,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday. “We will walk towards building a responsible economic powerhouse against Japan’s unfair export regulations.”



The president emphasized the “over-Japanese” sentiment, instead of the anti-Japanese one, by developing a “peace economy” and set a new goal of building an unshakable country free from foreign influence on its economy and security.



“Japan must reflect on its past behavior, which caused tremendous pain to its neighboring countries, while jointly leading Northeast Asia into peace and prosperity,” the president said Thursday during his congratulatory remarks to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Liberation Day of South Korea at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.



“I pledge to solidify the foundation so that we can stand tall in the world as one Korea by achieving peace and unification by 2045, which will mark the 100th anniversary of liberation," Moon said. “A unified Korea will become the sixth-largest economy in the world with a per capita income of 70,000 to 80,000 dollars.”



Meanwhile, the South Korean president criticized conservative opposition parties, such as the Liberty Korea Party, by saying, “Those who say ‘what’s the point of a peace economy with North Korea shooting missiles’ must face the reality where Japan is also trying to communicate with North Korea. I hope they won’t remain isolated, being blinded by ideology.”



한국어