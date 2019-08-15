Taekwondo to entertain fans with an upgraded system from 2020.. August. 15, 2019 07:35. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) President Choue Chung-won held a press conference on Wednesday and unveiled the organization’s plan to modernize Taekwondo ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year, when the sport celebrates 20th anniversary of its inclusion in the Olympics.



First of all, the WTF is going to enhance the video replay system. It plans to install a total of 100 4D cameras around the floor so that video review can be done in five seconds without any blind spots. The system was first introduced at the 2018 World Taekwondo Grand Slam held in Wuxi, China and received favorable response.



“We will raise the sport’s global popularity by keeping judging fair and providing the audience with entertainment,” said Mr. Choue. There will be a change of Taekwondo uniform as well. The width of the pants, which has been considered impractical for being too wide, will be reduced so that athletes can perform fancy kicks.



Unlike in previous Olympics, Taekwondo program will start from the second day of the Olympics. The Korean martial art is expected to attract international attention once athletes from all around the world win medals early in the Olympics.



