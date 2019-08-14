Dodgers has the 10th most dominant rotation of all-time. August. 14, 2019 08:19. yesbro@donga.com.

Dodgers’ ace Ryu Hyun-jin has been viewed as a team having the 10th most dominant rotation of all-time.



The CBS Sports on Wednesday unveiled the top 10 MLB rotations of all-time. The ranking is based on combined starters statistics, team and individual accolades, and postseason success. Considering changes in pitching rules, the list is limited to the live-ball era that began in 1920.



The Los Angeles Dodgers ranked 10th with Ryu Hyun-jin having a brilliant 12-2 season with a 1.45 ERA as of Monday and Clayton Kershaw having 11-2 with a 2.77 ERA. Other great pitchers in the team include Walker Buehler (10-2, 3.08 ERA), Rich Hill (4-1, 2.55 ERA), and Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.12 ERA).



“The Dodgers currently have the greatest regular season pitcher of our generation in Clayton Kershaw, one of the best young arms in recent years in Walker Buehler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu is currently a strong candidate to win the NL Cy Young award this year,” wrote CBA Sports. “A pretty little World Series ring would, without a doubt, push this squad up the all-time ranks.”



The Houston Astros, which is currently ranked No.1 in AL West, came in third on the list. The Astros’ starting pitchers include AL Cy Young award favorite Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.82 ERA), Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.87 ERA), Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.08 ERA), Wade Miley (11-4, 2.99 ERA), and Aaron Sanchez (5-14, 5.60 ERA). “The Astros have the two likely future Hall of Famers in Verlander and Greinke,” wrote CBS Sports. “The Astros are without a doubt one of the most talented rotations to ever assemble.”



The strongest rotation of all-time was Atlanta Braves in 1998. Back in 1998, Braves pitchers including Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Denny Neagle, Kevin Millwood, and John Smoltz earned 88 wins in total.



