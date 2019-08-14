The oldest Taegeukgi goes on display at the National Museum. August. 14, 2019 08:20. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

In commemoration of the 74th anniversary of Korean National Liberation Day, the National Museum of Korea plans to display the oldest existing prototype of Taegeukgi, or the Korean national flag (Korea’s 382nd registered cultural property), which Gojong, the last king of Joseon Dynasty, bestowed upon his U.S. adviser Owen N. Denny.



When Owen N. Denny came back to the United States in 1890 as he was expelled from his position as a foreign affairs adviser to Gojong under pressure of the Qing Dynasty in China, he was given the national flag by Gojong. It is 263 centimeters wide by 180 centimeters high in size. One of Denny’s descendants donated it to Korea in 1981. The exhibition will be held at the Korean Empire Hall of the medieval and early modern history room between Aug. 15 and 21.



