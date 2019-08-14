Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera earns record-high score. August. 14, 2019 08:20. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone recently launched in the U.S., has earned the highest score ever for the performance of its front and back cameras from the French camera benchmark site.



French camera review site DxOMark revealed on Tuesday that Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 10 Plus has received a score of 113 for its back camera and 99 for its front camera, breaking the highest score record so far. The DxOMark pointed out autofocus, noise reduction, bright colors, and detail capture as the distinctive advantages of the new Galaxy model.



“Thanks to hardware advancements such as a new chipset and a wider aperture on the tele-camera, improved algorithms and fine-tuning, the Note 10+ 5G has further improved on the excellent performance of previous high-end Samsung devices, making it the top-ranked device for image quality in our database,” said the French benchmark in its review. “It’s a solid all-rounder, with excellent still image and video quality in most lighting conditions.” However, some oversaturated color and occasional noise in dark areas were pointed out as some of the model’s cons.



For the DxOMark’s front camera review, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus was followed by the Asus ZenFone 6 in the second spot (score of 98), Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S10 5G (score of 97), Galaxy S10 Plus (score of 96) and Google Pixel (score of 92). For the back camera review, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G tied for second place with a score of 112.



