Seoul to remove Japan from its ‘white list’. August. 13, 2019 07:43. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

South Korea has decided to remove Japan from its “white list” of countries that enjoy streamlined procedures when importing strategic goods from the country as early as September. This appears to be a corresponding measure to Japan’s exclusion of South Korea from its “white list.” Although the South Korean government mentioned the possibility of a further action, it did not announce an aggressive trade restriction measure as Japan, which singled out three semiconductor materials to be subject to trade restrictions.



In a briefing held at the government complex in Sejong on Monday, South Korean Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo said the top-tier Group A of 29 trading partners that enjoy preferential export procedures will be divided into two. The 28 trading partners of Group A will belong to Group A1 while Japan will fall into the newly established Group A2. Japan will be the only country in the Group A2. Minister Sung added that it is hard to coordinate closely with a country that does not follow the basic principles of international export control rules or that implements them inappropriately.



Opinions on the revised export bill will be collected during its administrative notice period of 20 days. The revised bill will take effect within September after consideration by the Ministry of Government Legislation.



Seoul did not single out exact items to be subject to export controls this time. The South Korean government said the revision is part of its effort to improve its export system and designation of export items has not been dealt with since it is irrelevant to the revision. But South Korea has not designated export items, which could be done anytime through a revision of export bills.



