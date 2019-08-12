Angels’ Mike Trout eligible for MLB Hall of Famer. August. 12, 2019 07:30. yesbro@donga.com.

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angles will likely remember his career 279th homer in the Major League Baseball throughout his life.



Trout hit a homer over the left side fence at his third time at bat while playing as a starter, the second batter and center fielder in an away game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, the U.S. on Saturday (local time).



It was his first homer that he hit at Fenway Park. Thus, Trout has hit a homer at all of the 15 American League ballparks in this season.



Having hit his 39th homer of this season, Trout will surpass the 41 homers, which is his “career high” that he recorded in the 2015 season, if he adds three more homeruns during the remaining period. Trout signed a 12-year contract with the Angeles worth 426.5 million U.S. dollar, the biggest ever amount among the players in the four professional sports in the U.S., ahead of this season. Now, he is demonstrating his real value day after day. He is one of the frontrunners in most batting indicators, except the batting average, in the Major League Baseball by posting a batting average 0.299 (ranked at 22nd), 39 homers (ranked first), 92 RBIs (third), and an on base and slugging (OPS) of 1.112 (ranked second).



Trout, who turned to 28 on his birthday Wednesday, posts the highest ever WAR (the degree of contributions to wins when compared with a substitute player) of 71.7, which exceeds that of legendary stars such as Ty Cobb (69.0) or Mickey Mantle (68.1) when comparing the corresponding numbers through their age 27. Trout is also ranked 60th in WAR among the batters and 90th including pitchers in the entire Major League. His current WAR reading is already high enough to make him a Hall of Famer even if he retires immediately, since his numbers already exceed those of the career records of Tony Gwynn, Ivan Rodriguez and Barry Larkin, who are Hall of Famers.



