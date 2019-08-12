NEXO hydrogen fuel cell SUV earns top safety rating in U.S.. August. 12, 2019 07:31. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo was recognized by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the U.S. for its safety.



Hyundai Motor announced on Sunday that its 2019 Nexo has earned the Top Safety Pick Plus rating – the highest rating available – from the IIHS’ car crash tests. The IIHS, a non-profit organization established in 1959, releases the results of its car crash tests conducted on hundreds of new cars every year. It was the first time that the IIHS conducted safety tests on hydrogen-electric vehicles.



The Nexo hydrogen fuel cell SUV was given a Good rating for all six of the IIHS’ tests, including frontal crash tests, side crash tests, and head restraints & seats tests. The new model also received a Superior and Good mark in front crash prevention tests and headlight eval‎uation, respectively.



한국어