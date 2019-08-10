Samsung hits record high in 6 quarters of DRAM market share. August. 10, 2019 07:01. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has seen its share in the global DRAM market hit the highest in six quarters in the second quarter of this year. Analysts say that despite negative business environment including the Japanese government’s export restrictions, and a sluggish global memory chip market, the electronics giant has strengthened its control over the market by outrivaling Japanese and Chinese players.



According to the global market survey firm, DRAMeXchange on Friday, Samsung controlled a 45.7 percent share of the global DRAM market in the second quarter of this year. Its market share thus rose 2.1 percentage points from the same quarter of last year (43.6 percent), to hit the highest level since the fourth quarter (46.0 percent) of 2017. SK Hynix, the world’s No. 2 DRAM supplier, saw its market share edge down to 28.7 percent in this year’s second quarter from the same quarter of last year (from 29.9 percent). The combined market share of Samsung and SK Hynix amounted to 74.4 percent, as the two South Korean players are dominating the global DRAM market.



DRAMeXchange said however “Uncertainties stemming from Japan’s export restrictions and China’s rise in the semiconductor sector are casting dark clouds over the outlooks of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.”



