Poetry reading to soothe exhausted minds and bodies. August. 09, 2019 07:36. by Yang-Hwan Jung ray@donga.com.

“2019 Jaeneung Poetry Reading Summer School” will be held at the multipurpose hall of the culture and health center located in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province from August 15 to 17 to soothe the minds and bodies exhausted from the summer heat.



The Jaeneung Poetry Reading Summer School is a summer camp dedicated to poetry reading joined by members of the Jaeneung Poetry Reading Association and the general public. The summer school is hosted by the Society of Korean Poets (President Yun Seok-san) and Jaeneung Culture (Director Park Sung-hoon), and organized by the Jaeneung Poetry Reading Association. Poet Yoo Ja-hyo and Son Taek-su, as well as KBS announcer Yoo Ji-cheol, voice actor Choi Jae-ho, and Professor Kim Jong-suk of musical at Daekyeung University, will provide lectures at this year’s summer camp.



Lectures titled “Aesthetics of Poetry and Reading” by poet Son Taek-su and “Poetry Reading and Paralanguage” by announcer Yoo Ji-cheol will open the first day of the summer camp on August 15. Lectures titled the “Art of Conversation to Talk Naturally” by Professor Kim and “Fitness, Breathing, and Expression‎” by voice actor Choi are awaiting on the following day.



Literature tour programs are also prepared, including visits to Suncheon Bay’s wetlands and a museum dedicated to South Korean novelist Kim Seung-ok. Special poetry reading competition preliminaries and finals will be held on the last day. In addition, participants of the summer cap can receive a one-on-one poetry reading training taught by experts and enjoy poetry reading performance presented by the members of the Jaeneung Poetry Reading Association from all over the country.



