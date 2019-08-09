Seoul holds off removing Tokyo from its white list. August. 09, 2019 07:35. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

The South Korean government has postponed the plan to exclude Japan from its “white list.” With Tokyo adjusting the pace of export restrictions by approving the ship of photoresist, one of the core materials for production of semi-conductors, Seoul is also readjusting its plan to fight back against Japan’s trade regulations.



On Thursday, a ministerial meeting was held to discuss a plan to put aside Japan from the existing two-pronged categorization of exports countries and create a new category exclusive to Japan. A day earlier, the government had planned to hold a briefing at the Government Complex Seoul after the ministerial meeting to make an announcement on the exclusive categorization on Japan and a concrete level of sanctions to be applied to the country.



And on Monday morning, the government put off the briefing, citing the need for an additional discussion. It has reported that the ministries involved had trouble building a consensus on specific regulations to be applied to Japan once it is included into a third independent category of exports partner.



The South Korean government has not lowered its guard yet as it considers Japan capable of imposing additional regulations anytime in a near future. Given that Japan has taken a step back from its intransigence, however, some of the official from Seoul are voicing the need to adjust the level of intensity against Tokyo accordingly.



