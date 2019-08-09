Japan allows export of 1 item after 34 days of trade restrictions. August. 09, 2019 07:35. balgun@donga.com,.

The Japanese government allowed the export of one item to South Korea for the first time in 34 days since the government banned on July 4 three semiconductor and display items from being exported to the neighboring country.



Tokyo also made it clear that additional items may become subject to separate approval in addition to the three items restricted from export so far. This movement is interpreted as the Japanese government’s attempt to declare that the recent export regulations are pure security measures for strategic materials, not political retaliation, and to lead the South Korea-Japan relations with a mix of tough and moderate strategies.



The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry announced on Thursday that the export of photoresist for EUV has been allowed to South Korea starting Wednesday. It is reported that Japanese companies that received orders from Samsung Electronics, including JSR Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical, requested deliberation of the matter. “This indicates that (the export regulations) are not an embargo and reasonable transactions are still allowed,” said Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hiroshige Seko during a media briefing.



Tokyo also officially confirmed that more items may become subject to separate approval to be exported to South Korea, other than the currently restricted three items, reaffirming the possibility of further export control.



