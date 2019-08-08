Hyundai launches new Kona in diesel and hybrid versions. August. 08, 2019 09:10. warum@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company launched a small hybrid SUV version of the 2020 Kona on Wednesday, following its gasoline, diesel, and electric vehicle models. The newly-launched Kona is Hyundai Motor’s first hybrid SUV model.



The Kona Hybrid has a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kilometers per liter and is equipped with “car-to-home” services, which allow drivers to control electronics at home while sitting in the car, for the first time among Hyundai Motor’s models. The Kona diesel model now has the option of a four-wheel-drive system and its fuel efficiency has been improved by 4.2 percent compared to its previous version to 17.5 kilometers per liter.



All models come with advanced driver-assistance systems, such as forward collision avoidance (FCA) sensor, lane keeping assist (LKA) system, and driver attention warning (DAW) feature. The prices of cars equipped with the best options available are 22.46 million won for the gasoline model, 24.37 million won for the diesel version, and 26.11 million won for the hybrid model.



