Manchester United signs Harry Maguire from Leicester. August. 07, 2019 07:31. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

An English footballer, who used to play in the third highest league in England, has become the most expensive defender in world football.



Manchester United signed center-back Harry Maguire (picture), 26, from Leicester City, for 80 million pounds on Monday (local time), British media outlets reported. The amount is by far the biggest fee for a defender.



Maguire, who is 194 centimeters tall and weighs 99 kilograms, is full of power. He is known for his ability to be good with the ball in the air using his height. Maguire had an aerial success rate of 78.1 percent while he played for the national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. He may not be speedy but is adept at dribbling. He made a strong impression during the world cup while leading the national team to the world cup semifinals in 28 years.



The 26-year-old footballer made a debut in his hometown club Sheffield United in April 2011 but the team was relegated to the League One the same year. He used to play in the third highest league until he was sent out on loan to Hull City in the summer of 2014. This rather gave him the chance to grow.



Maguire is known for his calm and composed demeanor and being heedful of others’ advice. Ole Gunnar Solskjær, manager of Manchester United, said Maguire is the best center-back and has a good personality. Maguire said on the official Manchester United website that he is humbled and will try to win the title.: “Yeah, I tend to get my head down,” Maguire told United’s official website. “It’s a really proud moment for me to join such a big club, I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started.”



