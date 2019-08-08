Ah Byeong-hun finishes third in Wyndham Championship. August. 06, 2019 07:41. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun’s tee shot landed in the thicket to the right of the fairway at the par-5 15th. He had to take an unplayable and put the ball on the green in four shots, but could not avoid making a bogey after his 10-meter-long putt ended in failure. Until the 69th hole, he was continuing on bogey-free rounds of the tournament.



It was more than a single mistake as An had led after each of the first three rounds and was a one-stroke away from J.T. Poston in the fourth round. The South Korean held steady at the 16th (par-3) with a birdie, but made another tee shot mistake at the 18th (par-4).



An finished in third place at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club (par-70) in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday, with a 20-under 260 for four days. Having had three runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, An had an eye on his first PGA title at the Wyndham Championship, but it was J.T. Poston (22-under) who got to kiss the trophy. Poston did not have any bogey through the four rounds, and it was the first time in 45 years that a PGA Tour champion has won the title without making any bogey through 72 holes.



한국어