Elite athletes take to YouTube offering training. August. 03, 2019 07:27. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Kim Bo-kyung, 30, midfielder of Ulsan Hyundai in K League, explains exercise methods and their level of difficulties enthusiastically on his YouTube channel, ranging from thigh exercises to core strengthening exercises using barbells to dribbles to shooting exercises.



He opened his YouTube channel, “KBK Football TV,” which was named after his name, in March. Kim has become a star YouTuber who has over 15,000 subscribers. Based on his experience gained in overseas football leagues, such as England and Japan, he is sharing knowhow on training method and how to analyze football videos on his channel. “At first, I started my YouTube channel to help young football players,” Kim said. “As more football devotees started following (my training methods), I write important points in subtitles so that everyone can understand easily.”



A “home training,” which refers to a trend of working out at home following YouTube trainers, is all the rage recently. In particular, many athletes, who were once members of the national team, are becoming YouTube trainers. “A lesson from a former national team member! This is the best!,” wrote one comment on one of the Kim’s YouTube videos. “After following Kim’s exercise methods, I started playing at a morning soccer club. I could feel that I’ve become physically powerful on the field,” said Choi Won-geun, one of Kim’s subscribers. Kim films YouTube videos two to three times a week when doing his personal training. “Some friends say I’m giving away all the good tips,” he said. “But I feel so rewarding that I’m offering a new source for people who want to learn to play football.”



Kim Jeong-hoon, 37, a former member of the national table tennis team, is also running his YouTube channel “Table tennis club by former national team member Kim Jeong-hoon.” “It is nice to have free table lessons on YouTube without the hassle of going to the gym,” said Kim Ki-soo, 23, one of the subscribers. “I’ve given much advice to amateur players while running my table tennis club after retirement,” said the former table tennis player. “I decided to open my YouTube channel in order to teach skills to many people.”



At-home exercise videos on YouTube are contributing to promoting physical training. “Continuity, the most important factor in physical training, is largely affected by effective teaching of trainers,” said Kim Jong-sik, professor of Sports Science at Wonkwang University. “YouTube training by experts, who were once at the top of their career, is highly effective that it can increase the continuity of physical training.”



