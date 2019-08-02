Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S6 with upgraded S Pen. August. 02, 2019 07:30. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S6 premium tablet computer on Thursday. Equipped with a 10.5-inch super AMOLED display panel, the product features higher user convenience enhanced by an upgraded S Pen that converts handwriting to digital text. The Galaxy Tab S6 also features dual cameras and on-screen fingerprint recognition.



“Today’s consumers want products that they can perform both productive and creative activities with,” said Koh Dong-jin, president of the IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung. “The Galaxy Tab S6 will make it possible for users to have experiences beyond their expectations.”



Available in three colors – Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush – the new tablet computer will be gradually released in markets around the world from the end of this month.



