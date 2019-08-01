Winners of Seoul International Music Competition gather on one stage. August. 01, 2019 07:42. gustav@donga.com.

South Korean tenor Kim Ko-nu who won the second place at the 2016 Seoul International Music Competition will sing four songs, including “Oh, my friends, what a happy day! (Ah! mes amis, Pour mon âme),” from the opera titled “The daughter of the regiment (La fille du regiment)” by Donizetti, at the Winners Opera Gala Concert I to be held at 7 p.m., August 18 in the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul.



Kim Ko-nu debuted taking the role of Tonio, the leading male character of “The daughter of the regiment,” at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, central London on July 18. “Oh, my friends, what a happy day!” included in the opera is known to be an extremely challenging aria for a tenor as it includes nine high C notes. The South Korean tenor showcased a remarkable performance, including the nine high C notes, and received loud applause from the audience, including then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.



“The performance was one of the top 3 performances of this year showcased at the Royal Opera House,” said casting director Peter Katona of the Royal Opera House. “We will continue to work with Kim as a main character.”



South Korean baritone Lee Hyun-gyu who won the 2019 Seoul International Music Competition will present a vocal recital at the Kumho Art Hall Yonsei on August 19. He will sing “Song to the evening star (Oh! du mein holder abendstern)” from opera “Tannhäuser” by Richard Wagner, which he mesmerized the audience with his intellectual interpretation of the song during his performance for this year’s Seoul International Music Competition.



In the meantime, winners Opera Gala Concert II to be joined by all of the finalists of the 2019 Seoul International Music Competition will be held on September 10 at the Gyeonggi Art Center in Suwon.



