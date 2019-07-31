Best music producer of the 21st century visits Korea. July. 31, 2019 07:37. imi@donga.com.

“Paul, I’m sorry but it is you who hired me. Don’t do it if you don’t like it.”



“Hmm… Okay. I’ll do it in your way.”



This is a conversation between pop virtuoso Paul McCartney and British music producer Nigel Godrich, discussing McCartney’s new album at a studio in London in 2003. Godrich apparently does not seem to be afraid to give his honest opinion to the Beatles legend.



“Even the greatest artists often find it hard to decide the concept of their album. It is my job to guide them boldly,” said Godrich while telling us about his conversation with McCartney during our meeting in southern Seoul on Monday. The 48-year-old producer visited Korea for the first time as a music producer for Thom Yorke’s concert in Korea on Sunday.



Godrich is considered as the best music producer of the 21st century. He has worked with great artists, including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, former member of Pink Floyd, and U2. In particular, he produced all albums of Radiohead from “OK Computer” released in 1997. He is also credited as Radiohead’s “sixth member.”



Godrich said he was so harsh on Waters, pushing him to write as great songs as his old ones. He frequently bickers with the members of Radiohead even after working with them for over 20 years. He stared at the window, reminiscing about the times he worked on “OK Computer.”



His father was a sound engineer for BBC. Growing up, Godrich played with many musical instruments, sound equipment, and records that belonged to his father.



Godrich worked as an apprentice to a sound engineer instead of going to college. “I’ve always loved to create something in my room rather than performing on stage,” said Godrich.



“Even Yorke, who has the most beautiful voice representing our generation, is often embarrassed about his voice. Musicians are like children playing around on the sand,” he said with a smile.



“Producers should also be good at psychology, not to mention the working knowledge about musical equipment,” her said. “Anyways, I’m still a big fan of Radiohead. I’m so happy that we’re friends.”



Godrich is also a member of the band “Ultra’ista.” “Producer is my job and the band is my hobby. We’re releasing a new album early next year,” Godrich said. “I’d love to visit Korea for the second time with my band.”



