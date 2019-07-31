Samsung’s home appliances remain in No. 1 spot in U.S. market. July. 31, 2019 07:36. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has kept the top spot in terms of the market share in the United States for 13 consecutive quarters. The company’s dryer models have taken the No. 1 position in the world’s largest home appliances market since 2017.



According to U.S. market research firm TraQline on Tuesday, Samsung secured the top slot in America in the second quarter of the year with its 21.3 percent market share (based on sales) in the segment of home appliances including washing machine, refrigerator, dryer, dishwasher, and oven. The South Korean manufacturer was followed by Whirlpool Corporation (17.3 percent), LG Electronics (16.1 percent), General Electric (14.4 percent), and Kenmore (5.5 percent) during the same period.



It was the sales of dryers that drove up the tech giant’s performance in the U.S. market. Since launched in America in 2006, the company’s dryers have maintained the top spot following the previous two years and the two quarters of this year.



“Keeping the top place in the world’s largest market means the quality of our products is being recognized by the world,” said Song Myung-ju, a director at Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Business Division. “We’ll make efforts to let more consumers experience the convenience of Samsung products in Korea as well.”



