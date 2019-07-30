SK Innovation reaches collective labor agreement in 3 weeks. July. 30, 2019 07:29. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

The management and labor union of SK Innovation held a signing ceremony Monday to renew the collective labor agreement for 2019 at the SK building in downtown Jongno, Seoul.



An interim agreement was drawn in three weeks after initiating a negotiation on July 2. The management and the union have reached a final agreement, earning 77.6 percent of approvals in a labor union vote on Thursday. “In June, we agreed to adopt a “collective agreement frame innovation” to expedite the negotiation in a more productive way, and this time, we proceeded with our negotiation in accordance with the new frame,” said SK Innovation on Monday.



The management and the labor union reached a set of agreements such as expanding medical support for the treatment of rare and intractable diseases and pregnancy disorders, increasing housing loans, and forming a “joint labor welfare fund for partner companies” sourced by the Happiness Sharing Fund, which is financed with 1 percent of union members’ basic pays.



