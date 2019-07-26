Kim Jong Un: S. Korea should not ignore the warning from Pyongyang. July. 27, 2019 07:19. hic@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

After test-firing new type of short-range ballistic missiles that put the entire Korean Peninsula within range of a strike, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday, “South Korea should realize the seriousness of the situation and stop the ‘suicidal acts’ of conducting military exercises and adopting new weapons.”



Kim also said the South “should not make a mistake of ignoring the warning” from Pyongyang. This is the first time since denuclearization negotiations started last year that North Korean leader Kim personally put a pressure on South Korean President Moon Jae-in along with the North’s launch of missiles.



The North Korean leader accused South Korea of “double dealing” by talking peace in public but simultaneously adopting advanced weapons and conducting joint military drills. Kim went on to say that he hopes (South Korean authorities) will come to their senses as soon as possible as they did in April and September of last year (during the inter-Korean summits).



Meanwhile, a Cheong Wa Dae official said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s remarks are not North Korea’s official statement since it was reported by Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency and it is difficult to comment on something that is not an official statement.



