K League to face Juventus F.C. at a friendly match in Seoul. July. 26, 2019 07:39. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

There was a pleasant tension among the members of Hana 1Q Team K League, a South Korean football team, who will compete against Juventus F.C. at a friendly match to be held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. on Friday. Despite a busy schedule with a signing event and official training on Thursday, all members of the South Korean team said, “It will be a great opportunity as a soccer player to compete with world star (Cristiano) Ronaldo.”



Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo and other defenders of Team K League are determined to stop a series of attacks expected from Ronaldo. “I always tell myself to do my best to not allow any goal from an opposing team, regardless of which team it might be,” said the South Korean goalkeeper during an interview with reporters at Seoul Shilla Hotel where the K League team gathered. “I will show impressive saves for my fans who chose me to be in Team K League.”



In response to a question asking how he is going to defend against the Portuguese football player’s attacks at the fan signing event held at the headquarters of Hana Bank in central Seoul, left-winger Hong Chul said, “With my pride as a K League player, I will try to stop Ronaldo, even if I have to use ‘less than decent hands,’” causing laughter among fans.



Striker Lee Dong-gook, who will play in the front line as the eldest member of the team, said Team K League will present an exciting game for its fans going toe-to-toe against Juventus F.C. “It won’t be a slow match as fans are more excited about the upcoming game than ever before,” Lee said. “We will prepare ourselves to the best of our efforts to have a chance to show a goal celebration, much wanted by our fans, at the stadium.”



