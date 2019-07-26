S. Korean, U.S. intelligence agencies closely watch signs of N. Korea’s missile launch. July. 26, 2019 07:39. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities reportedly detected signs of North Korea’s missile launch in advance and maintained a close watch. Surveillance satellites, the RC-135 surveillance aircrafts and high altitude unmanned aerial vehicles are said to have been maintaining a close watch on the North’s major missile bases and launch sites.



In fact, they detected “unusual signs” last week. U.S. surveillance satellites over the Korean Peninsula caught North Korean military trucks apparently carrying short-range missiles, radar equipment and troops being deployed in the Hodo Peninsula area. Equipment that appeared to be surface-to-air missiles was also seen being repeatedly deployed and withdrawn. Such intelligence was immediately sent to the U.S. Pacific Command and the Department of Defense via the U.S. Forces Korea, while the South Korean military leadership also shared it.



Since then, the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly been suspecting a possible missile launch and keeping a close watch on relevant moves. It is also said that their alert level was upgraded after the verification that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was staying close to the site, as they determined that he would very likely watch the missile launch. “If Chairman Kim, who inspected a newly built submarine with expanded submarine-launched ballistic missile equipment, also watched the latest missile launch, the North’s official media will likely disclose related news,” a source said.



한국어