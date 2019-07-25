‘Parasite raised the profile of Korean culture’ praises CJ Group chairman. July. 25, 2019 07:35. salthj@donga.com.

“The movie Parasite has raised the profile of Korean films as well as our cultural values,” commented CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun.



At a business reporting session of CJ ENM on Tuesday, Lee praised the efforts of CJ ENM, the investor and distributor of the movie that won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, according to CJ Group on Wednesday.



The CJ chairman explained that CJ ENM continued to make steady investments following the philosophy of the late Samsung Group Chairman and founder Lee Byung-chull. “Without culture, there will be no nation,” the late chairman said. “My dream is to focus on creating unique cultural contents in films, music and drama so that the entire world can enjoy Korean culture.”



“Parasite,” directed by director Bong Joon-ho, received the top award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, has attracted more than 10 million viewers in Korea.



