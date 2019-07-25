Ronaldo to come to Seoul for friendly against K-League All-Stars. July. 25, 2019 07:35. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

International soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will come to South Korea with his team Juventus on Friday to play in an friendly match against the K League All-Star team at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul at 8:00 p.m. K-League players also had high expectation about the game against the Portuguese, who is treated as an idol even among other soccer players. “I want to have Ronaldo’s shirt,” Daegu's Brazilian forward Cesinha said. “I will have a better chance (of changing shirts with him) than my teammates because I speak Portuguese.”



The top issue maker in soccer visits South Korea for the first time in 12 years since playing against FC Seoul as a member of the Manchester United in 2007. “I am pleased to visit South Korea again,” he said. “I will make good memories with South Korean fans.”



To maintain his agility, endurance and speed, Ronaldo has continued his weight training for three to four hours a day in addition to team exercises for over 10 years. He says that he works so hard to put all his shootings into the net. According to British daily Mirror, Ronaldo’s body age was measured to be 20 years old. His body fat percentage amounted to 7 percent, compared with professional soccer players’ average of about 10 percent, while his muscle mass was measured at 50 percent, lower than the player average of 46 percent.



Boasting his copper-colored six-pack, Ronaldo opened his own innerwear brand named CR7 after his initials and shirt number and acts as its model. Recently, he demonstrates his entrepreneurship by plunging into perfume, bakery and hotel businesses.



