BTS nominated for four MTV Awards categories

K-pop band BTS has earned four MTV Video Music Awards nominations for the first time, including a bid in the new best K-pop category.



According to MTV on Tuesday (local time), "MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA''s title track "Boy With Luv" has been nominated in four categories in best collaboration, best choreography, best art direction, and Best K-pop. The music video, featured by U.S. singer-songwriter Halsey, exceeded 400 million views on YouTube.



Meanwhile, the boy band's four rounds of fan meetings held in Seoul and Busan last month reportedly generated economic impact of more than 400 billion won.



“The popular K-pop boy group created a total 481.3 billion won of economic value,” Korea University Professor Pyeon Ju-hyun said at the report titled “The Economic Effects Created by BTS Events.”



This includes direct effects such as business profits, rental fees, labor costs, accommodation costs, as well as indirect effects including additional consumption in adjacent local areas. The fan meeting held in Busan was assumed to produce economic impact that was around 5.5 times higher than the annual Busan International Film Festival.



“BTS' fan meeting events have boosted domestic economic activities and attracted foreign visitors. This can also contribute to balanced regional development,” said Professor Pyeon.



