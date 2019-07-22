Son Heung-min obliges fans with autographs and selfies. July. 23, 2019 07:28. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

South Korean football star Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur was kind to his fans as always. After playing for the first half during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus FC in the International Champions Cup held at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday, Son Heung-min mingled with fans who came to see him play.



In a video released after the match at Hotspur’s official Instagram account, Son passed the stand to take selfies with fans. He was hailed by fans for kindly taking selfies with them. One media outlet reported that a fan ran onto the pitch when Hotspur players were making a lap of honor after the game and Son pretended to be another pitch invader to pull a prank on a team staff who tried to stop the fan. The staff stopped and laughed after realizing it was Son.



On the day of arrival in Singapore, Son was greeted by fans who gathered in front of the hotel the team was staying. Son kindly obliged fans with autographs and selfies. After scoring an equalizer during the injury time at the 2015 Asian Cup final held in Australia, Son chose to run towards the stand where a group of Koreans living in Australia were rooting for the South Korean team. “It is important for me to show great performance in the top football league and to oblige fans as well,” said Son. “It is natural and my responsibility to oblige fans who support me.”



After the half time whistle, Son and Ronaldo put their arms around each other and swapped shirts. Tottenham uploaded a picture of Son sitting on an airplane on his way to Shanghai for the club’s second match against Manchester United on its social network page. Tottenham Hotspur will play against Manchester United on Thursday.



